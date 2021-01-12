Here are the security measures you could see in place ahead of possible nationwide protests

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the FBI warning of plans for armed protests in all 50 states leading up to the presidential inauguration, News 6 Traffic Safety Expert Trooper Steven Montiero is weighing in on what types of security preparations are happening throughout Florida.

According to an internal FBI bulletin, nationwide protests at state capitols and courthouses are being planned from Jan. 16 until Jan. 20.

Montiero said when law enforcement receives a warning like this one, it’s important for agencies to act quickly.

“It’s a trickledown effect. So, the FBI has issued their information, you have the FDLE (Florida Department of Law Enforcement) that gathers their own and then the sheriff’s offices,” he said. “Of course, they share information and then they begin to put action to prevent anything from happening.”

A likely part of the security plans would be to put officers in places where they can be seen.

“You’re going to get an obvious response (and) there’s going to be visual deterrents” Montiero said. “There’s going to probably be marked cars more in federal locations and state office buildings than what we’re used to seeing.”

Montiero said law enforcement officials also conduct surveillance, but specific plans won’t be released for security reasons.

“With the intel that the FBI is saying, it’s so non-specific,” he said. “I do think our law enforcement will take procedures that we may not even see, just to make sure Central Florida stays safe.”

While it’s unknown if security measures will be tested in the coming days, local officials encourage anyone to report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

“If something doesn’t feel right, it isn’t right. If it doesn’t look right, report it,” Montiero said.