Senior residents at Eustis nursing home receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Residents at Lake Eustis Health and Rehabilitation Center received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 13, 2021.

EUSTIS, Fla. – Several residents at the Lake Eustis Health and Rehabilitation Center received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday.

Anneta Aalbrand, 66, has been living at the nursing home for four months and she received the first dose on Dec. 23, 2020.

Aalbrand said she couldn’t be happier to receive the second dose because this will mean more family time for her from now on.

“I have grandkids and I got a husband that needs to be taken care of and I like for myself just to make sure that I don’t catch anything from anybody and still be able to be friends with people,” Aalbrand said.

Lake Eustis Health and Rehabilitation Center is home to 71 seniors. Health care workers said 80% of the residents received the vaccine.

Several staff members were also scheduled to get the second dose on Wednesday.

“It’s a great day at Lake Eustis Health and Rehab Center, we partnered with CVS pharmacy to help get residents and staff vaccinated, which all lead us to a healthier feature,” administrator Maris Deluca said.

The Florida Department of Health reports that 38,409 people have received their second shot. Around 10,000 are overdue for their second vaccination.