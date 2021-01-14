Polk County opens website for COVID-19 vaccine reservations

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County announced an online portal for seniors to make reservations for the coronavirus vaccine.

Online reservations are available for anyone 65 and older, health care workers, and residents of long-term care facilities.

Registration for a future appointment can be found at this link.

Last week the county opened a phone line for seniors to register for the vaccine.

The phone line will stay open, the number is 863-298-7500.

The hours of operation for the phone line are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.