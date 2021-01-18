Orlando International Airport operating under ‘awareness, alertness, readiness’ ahead of possible threats

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Friday, Orlando International Airport leaders spoke on a conference call to discuss what to “look for” with regard to possible threats to the presidential inauguration this week.

OIA spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said the airport is not aware of any specific threats or concerns for imminent danger, but that the airport is operating under increased “awareness, alertness and readiness.”

TSA Administrator David Pekoske said TSA officers, federal air marshals, canine teams and explosives experts “will have a noticeable presence in all federalized airports around the country.”

“Our intelligence and vetting professionals are working diligently around the clock to ensure those who may pose a threat to our aviation sector undergo enhanced screening or are prevented from boarding an aircraft,” Pekoske said.

Acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli told CBS News, if the TSA intercepts a known suspect before boarding a flight to Washington, D.C., agents “will first keep that person from flying and if there’s a legal basis to do so, they will seize and hold that person delivery to the FBI local authorities.”

Several airlines have announced in recent days they will not allow firearms in checked baggage on aircraft heading to Washington, D.C.-area airports, according to the TSA.

Law enforcement is also taking no chances in Florida’s capital.

Lookout teams and snipers were seen on rooftops in downtown Tallahassee and Florida Highway Patrol cars swarmed the area around the state capitol building.

“We are a resilient community and a resilient state, and we will not be intimidated,” Tallahassee’s Mayor tweeted. “We are encouraged that things have been quiet in Tallahassee, but we are not letting our guard down.”