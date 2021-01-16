Gov. DeSantis activates National Guard due to possible protests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday night activating the Florida National Guard in response to possible protests this weekend.

The order states the National Guard will work with local law enforcement.

The order will remain in effect until Jan. 24.

[TRENDING: Can Trump run for president again? | New $1,400 stimulus checks? | Fla. begins COVID vaccine appointment system]

Earlier on Friday, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said he has deputies reading and waiting to be deployed in Tallahassee if they are needed.

Sheriff Marco Lopez said he has 56 deputies ready to go.

[RELATED: Osceola deputies ready to assist in Tallahassee if riots form]

Investigators said they are ready if there is unrest the weekend before President Joe-Biden’s inauguration.

State Capitols across the country are making security preparations due to the possible protests over Biden’s inauguration

Earlier this week, the Associated Press reports the FBI warned the public about the potential for violence at all state capitols, and investigators are tracing concerning online charter.

[RELATED: States declare emergencies, close capitols ahead of rallies]

The AP reports some investigators in the FBI are also on alert for armed protests.