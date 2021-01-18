Volusia County to host another vaccine event at county fairgrounds in DeLand

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County DOH and county government will hold another three-day vaccine event at the Volusia County Fairground in DeLand beginning this Thursday.

The COVID-19 vaccination event held on Jan. 21, 22 and 25 is for people age 65 and older by appointment only.

The three-day event will be for Moderna vaccine shots only.

The site at 3150 E. New York Ave. in DeLand will operate as a drive-up site and pre-registration is required. Vaccination appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments must be made at www.countyofvolusia.eventbrite.com. Online registration will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday. No less than 1,200 appointments will be available each day and are available in one-hour timeslots, according to a news release.

Individuals without internet access can call 866-345-0345 for assistance scheduling an appointment. Officials said calls will be answered in the order they are received and may be busy due to high call volumes.

Appointments are expected to fill very quickly.

There is a maximum of two registrations per transaction online and three registrations per transaction via telephone.

Future vaccination dates in several locations across the county will be based on vaccine availability. Notifications will be provided to the news media. Information also will be posted online at Volusia.org/coronavirus.

Patients will be required to complete a screening and consent form before getting the vaccine. The forms can be found at this link.

Anyone who receives their first shot must get the second dose 28 days later.