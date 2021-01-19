Central Florida’s beloved Amaya Papaya play space goes mobile

ORLANDO, Fla. – For more than a decade, families across Central Florida knew Yolonda Tyler as the owner of Amaya Papaya, and indoor play space for children five and younger.

Tyler sold the brick and mortar business about a year ago but kept the name and the business concept. Now she is launching Mobile Amaya Papaya Jan. 27.

Tyler explains the mobile version will feature circle time and playgroups but it will look a little different than it did at Amaya Papaya.

“Everyone’s going to get their own circle time bag. It’s going to include a yoga mat, so unlike our traditional circle times where I have a big parachute and everyone’s holding on, we’re a bit closer to each other. We are going to a bit more spread out,” Tyler said.

Tyler describes herself as a “playologist,” saying she knows the secrets to host some great playtime.

“My tag line is I bridge the gap between work and play,” she said.

Tyler says with the stress and isolation of the pandemic, play is now important than ever.

“We forget the simplicity of play and the simplicity of gathering with other people to socialize and the simplicity of just being able to learn,” she said.

Baby Buddies and Toddler Buddies start Wednesday, Jan. 27th. A $25 registration fee is required, which includes the first class and the social distancing circle time bag. Each class after that is $5 per child.

The first class is at Lake Concord in Casselberry and masks are required for adults.

To learn more and register, click here.