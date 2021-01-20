Umatilla shooting leaves victim in critical condition, deputies say

Authorities are searching for the gunman behind Wednesday's shooting in Umatilla. (Lake County's Sheriff's Office)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was critically wounded during a shooting in Umatilla Wednesday morning and now deputies are looking for the gunman, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooter went to the victim’s residence on Highland Avenue around 11:20 a.m., shot him or her and then fled in a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, records show.

Investigators are now searching for the man believed to be the shooter. LCSO released a photo of the vehicle that fled the scene, asking for the public’s help in finding it.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the shooting to call the sheriff’s office at 352-343-2101.