284 fake championship rings seized from Oviedo collectibles store

OVIEDO, Fla. – Four NFL teams are still chasing the dream of earning a Super Bowl ring, while the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations seized 284 fake championship rings from Friendly Confines Collectibles in Oviedo.

“Buying counterfeits – even though it may seem harmless to a consumer – hurts local and global economies, endangers people’s health, and generates revenue for organized crime and even terrorism,” Special Agent David Pezzutti.

Investigators said they seize roughly $4.3 million in fake merchandise every day in the United States.

ICE officials said the fake rings replicated teams from the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Counterfeit pro wrestling merchandise was also seized.

Investigators said none of the rings appeared to be made of precious metals and did not contain any precious gemstones.

“While we are all looking for a good deal, buying fake goods can be dangerous to your health, safety and to the global economy,” Director of the Office of Field Operations Vernon T. Foret said.