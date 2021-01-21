Orlando Health is looking to hire RNs, GNs and CNAs

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Orlando Health is looking for experienced health care workers to fill available spaces at one of its hospitals.

According to a flyer, Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital is looking to fill various roles during a hiring event this month.

The flyer says the hospital is after “stellar” registered nurses, graduate nurses and certified nursing assistants.

Various shifts are available including part-time, full-time and pool.

The hiring event is scheduled for Jan. 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Interviews will be held in person and on site. To RSVP, click or tap here.