Want to work at Daytona 500? The speedway is hiring

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – In preparation for the Daytona 500 in 2021, the Daytona International Speedway is hiring for a variety of positions to work at the major racing event.

The speedway is hiring guest services positions, including ushers, ticket takers, information booths and tram drivers. There are also positions in hospitality and security.

To increase its workforce during Daytona Speedweeks events, including the 59th Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 63rd annual Daytona 500, the speedway will host hiring events at the facility.

Below is a list of dates and times:

Thursday, Dec. 3, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 5, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m

Interested applicants can enter Speedway property at the intersection of NASCAR Drive and International Speedway Boulevard and park in front of the Axalta Injector.

Applicants can also apply online or call 386-681-6530 for additional information.

Officials earlier this week said there will be limited fans at the Daytona 500 due to the coronavirus.