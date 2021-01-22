Lake County ready to begin giving out 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The Lake County Department of Health will begin offering second dose COVID-19 immunizations next week.

The DOH is set to begin administering those shots on Jan. 26. The department is in the process of calling people to set up their final inoculation appointments.

Anyone who got their first shot at a Lake DOH site will receive a call with appointment information. Second dose recipients will need to have a photo ID and the CDC vaccination card provided at their first shot.

[TRENDING: Navy to continue bombing in Florida | SpaceX readies for 2nd launch this week | Luxurious Florida home used as brothel]

Moderna second dose shots will happen through Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pfizer second dose appointments will be scheduled beginning Feb. 2 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone not contacted by the due date on their appointment card provided at their first shot is asked to call (352) 268-9299.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people should get their second shot as close to the recommended 3-week or 1-month interval as possible. However, there is no maximum interval between the first and second doses for either vaccine and you should not get the second dose earlier than the recommended interval.

Lake, and other counties across Florida, may soon be getting some help setting up vaccine appointments.

After nearly a month of chaos during Florida’s rollout of vaccines to its most vulnerable residents the state opened a vaccine appointment hotline. People 65 and older, along with frontline healthcare workers, can call (866) 201-6313 to request an appointment. Those with hearing impairments can call (833) 476-1526.

The phone line is working the state is onboarding more counties in the coming days.

Jason Mahon, the spokesman for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said the pilot program rolled out in Miami-Dade County last week and later expanded earlier this week to some of the state’s largest counties — Broward, Duval, Hillsborough and Lee.

“The state is actively collaborating with counties and local officials to launch a system that will include a streamlined vaccination appointment process,” Mahon said. “We will continue to expand this pilot to include more counties in the coming week.”