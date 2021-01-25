Orlando charter school teacher arrested on domestic violence charge

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A teacher at a charter school in Orlando was recently arrested on a domestic violence charge following accusations that she hit and scratched someone, according to the Haines City Police Department.

News 6 is not naming the Renaissance Charter School at Hunter’s Creek teacher in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Records show police were called to the area of Rosedale Road before 11 a.m. on Jan. 17 and noticed the victim had bruises near his or her eyes as well as scratches on their chest and arm, which they sustained during a fight with the suspect.

Police said the suspect hit the victim in the face and claimed that she was under a lot of stress because she was in the process of moving.

The victim did not require medical attention.

“It’s terribly disappointing to see this type of behavior from an educator entrusted with making a positive impact on the lives of the youth,” Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said in a news release. “Domestic violence is a serious crime and should always be reported. I applaud our officers for taking swift action to protect the victim and ensure this did not escalate further.”