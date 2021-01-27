Juvenile shot, wounded at Orlando apartments; shooter sought

ORLANDO, Fla. – A juvenile was shot and wounded Tuesday night in Orlando, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. at the Crossroads Apartments off L.B. McLeod Road.

Orlando police said they were called to the area and found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was conscious and talking, was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital and is expected to be OK.

The suspected shooter was last seen running through the apartment complex, officials said.

Investigators collected evidence at the scene until 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, but no arrests have been made.

It’s not known what led to the shooting.

No other information has been released.