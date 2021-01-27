Shaq finally finds buyer for his Isleworth mansion after twice reducing price

ORLANDO, Fla. – After years of being on the market, Shaquille O’Neal has finally found someone to purchase his Orlando-area mansion.

Shaq first put the 31,000-square-foot Isleworth home on the market in 2018 for $28 million. After failing to sell, the price was reduced to $19.5 million in September. It is now down to $16.5 million.

Apparently, that was the right price for one buyer, who has yet to be identified.

The mansion features 12 bedrooms, a theater, a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court and a massive 95-foot-long pool overlooking Lake Butler.