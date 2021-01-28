Cold shelter to open in Ocala as frost advisory issued in Marion County

A cold shelter will open in Ocala on Thursday after a frost advisory was issued in Marion County.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A cold shelter will open in Ocala Thursday evening after a frost advisory was issued in Marion County.

The frost advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-30s.

❄️⚠️COLD NIGHTS ahead! Freezing temperatures and frost expected tonight and tomorrow night. Remember the 5 P’s of cold... Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 28, 2021

The Salvation Army said the shelter location at 320 NW 1st Ave. in Ocala will open at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

“Our Emergency Management Division will be working with the Salvation Army and other community partners to ensure the safety and wellbeing of individuals and families that require the need for cold weather sheltering,” The Marion County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook Post.