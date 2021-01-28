Kid shot with airsoft gun at Holly Hill School, 2 students face charges, police say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – Two students at Holly Hill School face charges after a third student was shot with an airsoft gun in a locker room on Wednesday, according to the Holly Hill Police Department.

Officers were called to the school Thursday after staff at the school learned about the incident in the boy’s locker room from the day before, according to police.

The staff confronted one of the students involved, who admitted to bringing an airsoft gun to school Wednesday, police said. However, records show the boy blamed another student for shooting the victim, saying his own airsoft gun failed to fire.

Staff members were able to track down the second student, who had again brought airsoft guns, according to investigators. The guns were confiscated.

Police said all the students involved are between the ages of 12 and 13 and the victim was not hurt.

The two students accused of bringing the airsoft guns to school now each face a charge of possession of a weapon on school grounds. The one who shot the victim faces an additional charge of aggravated battery.