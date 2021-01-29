Mount Dora police make progress in double homicide case

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Officers with the Mount Dora Police Department said they haven’t made an arrest in the double homicide at the T&N Market from Nov. 30, 2020.

Interim Police Chief Brett Meade said they have promising leads and detectives have not stopped working the case.

Khiem “Ken” Ba Trinh, 56, and Minh “Tina” Nguyen, 47, were shot multiple times during an apparent robbery at their Mount Dora convenience store, according to police.

“It’s been a long two months for our community and a long two months for our investigators,” Meade said.

Meade said the investigators now have viable leads in the unsolved murders of the couple affectionately known in the community as Ken and Tina.

“We have several persons of interest but that is about as much as I can say,” Meade said.

This update to the homicide investigation follows the release of surveillance video released by Mount Dora police.

Meade said he is hopeful the investigation will produce beneficial information to their investigation despite some challenges.

“This is a forensics-based case, unfortunately, there are no eyewitnesses both Ken and Tina were brutally murdered,” Meade said.

While detectives urge anyone with information to contact police, police made an arrest in December after police said a woman provided false information about what she witnessed.