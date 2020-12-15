New surveillance video shows gunman inside Mount Dora store moments before deadly shooting

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora police say they will discuss newly released surveillance video during a news conference Tuesday in the search for the gunman in a deadly convenience store shooting.

Interim Chief Brett Meade is expected to address members of the media at 4:45 p.m. to outline new footage from inside T&N Market.

Khiem “Ken” Ba Trinh, 56, and Minh “Tina” Nguyen, 47, were closing T&N Market Dec. 1 when they were shot multiple times by an unknown gunman. Nguyen was pronounced dead at the scene, Trinh died in the hospital three days later. The two co-owned the store.

Mount Dora police released new footage Tuesday revealing a person inside the convenience store moments before the deadly shooting wearing all black and pointing a gun. The person’s face was also covered.

Though authorities have not identified the gunman, they had made an arrest in the case.

On Dec. 4, police arrested 42-year-old Undrea Dixon after officers said she walked into the business after the couple had been shot and did not help.

Dixon was connected to the case after she was seen in surveillance video recorded from outside of the store one minute after the shooting had occurred. According to investigators, she initially told authorities “she saw nothing.” Investigators later learned that Dixon saw both victims, heard them in distress but left. She is facing a charge of providing false information to law enforcement.

Police are expected to provide an update on the case, you can watch starting at 4:45 p.m. in the video player above.