Woman discovered Mount Dora shooting victims, left without calling 911, police say

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A woman was arrested Thursday after Mount Dora police say she walked into a local business where a couple had just been shot and did not help. The victims both died of their injuries.

Khiem Ba Trinh (Ken), 56, and Minh Nguyen (Tina), 47, were closing T&N Market on Monday night when they were shot multiple times. Police said the couple co-owned the store together.

Nguyen was pronounced dead at the scene and Trinh was airlifted to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford where he died Thursday. The case is now a double homicide.

[RELATED: Second Mount Dora robbery shooting victim dies, police say]

The Mount Dora Police Department said in a news released Friday that Undrea Dixon, 42, told law enforcement when she entered the T&N store Monday she “saw nothing,” but investigators later learned that Dixon saw both victims, heard them in distress but left and went home. Police said she did not try to help them or call for help.

Investigators said Dixon was recorded on surveillance video entering and leaving the store moments after the shooting.

Dixon returned to the store the night of the incident and was recognized by police. She provided a sworn statement that she didn’t see anything, according to police.

She is charged with providing false information to law enforcement. Dixon was arrested Thursday and booked into the Lake County Jail.

On Friday, Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Brett Meade said investigators continue to search for the shooter and are closer to solving the crime.