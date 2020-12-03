Second Mount Dora robbery shooting victim dies, police say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The second store owner who was shot during a robbery Monday has died, according to Mount Dora police.

According to Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Brett Meade, the victims, Khiem Ba Trinh (Ken), 56, and Minh Nguyen (Tina), 47, were closing T&N Market on Monday night when they were shot multiple times.

Nguyen was pronounced dead at the scene and Trinh was airlifted to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford. According to family members, Trinh was on life support. Police said he died Thursday and the case is now a double homicide.

Mount Dora police will be providing an update on the case at 4 p.m. Thursday. Watch live at the top of this story.

“The Mount Dora Police Department is saddened to report that Mr. Khiem Ba Trinh has passed away. At this time, the case is now being investigated as a double homicide,” officials said in an update.

Khiem Ba Trinh (Ken), 56, left, and Minh Nguyen (Tina), 47, right, were shot at their Mount Dora store on Nov. 30, 2020. Nguyen died of her injuries and Trinh is in critical condition. (Images courtesy of family) (WKMG 2020)

The shooter has still not been identified and there is a $10,000 Crimeline reward for information leading to an arrest.

Mount Dora police on Wednesday released video of the gunman now accused in this double homicide.

Police and customers described Trinh and Nguyen as pillars of the community. A vigil was held on Tuesday and attended by dozens of people.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for funeral and medical expenses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Mount Dora police or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.