‘I’m doing well, I’ll be back:’ Ocala mayor hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 and while he recovers, he’s asking his constituents to leave politics aside when it comes to the virus.

Guinn took to Facebook on Monday to share an update on his diagnosis and ask for peace among his followers.

“I’m doing well, I’ll be back. God truly blessed me through this. With that said this is a message to the rest of you that are bickering with each other about this. STOP IT!! this Virus has no political ideology. It cares not if your (sic) a D or an R. Ordinance or no ordinance,” Guinn wrote.

Guinn vetoed a mask ordinance that would have required facial coverings inside indoor businesses about six months ago.

He said since his diagnosis, he’s been told he’s one of the “lucky ones.”

“When you lay in that hospital bed alone at night and pray to God for your very next breath then you know that this Virus cares nothing about your political views. You come to understand what’s important in life. Your faith, family and your loved ones are the most important things in your life. Political views just don’t matter. They are literally a waste of your oxygen to even think about. Moving forward, we as a Community need to support and love on the people who have lost loved ones through this Virus. Those that have had it and survived, listen to their stories. It’s different for most everyone,” Guinn wrote.

To all the people that have wished me well in my recovery from Covid🙏🏻 Thank you! I’m doing well, I’ll be back. God... Posted by Kent Guinn on Monday, February 1, 2021

He urged his followers to get their health in check since obesity, diabetes and similar ailments can lead to a more severe case for those who contract the coronavirus.

He also thanked the doctors, nurses and other health care workers who have been helping him recover.

“God Bless each and every one of you and thank you for your continued support and prayers. STOP the bickering and go out and do something good in the community,” he ended his post.

As a precautionary measure, staff members from Guinn’s office have been ordered to quarantine, according to a public information officer.

It’s unclear when the mayor first tested positive and whether he’s still hospitalized.