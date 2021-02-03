Socially-distanced Festivities Weekends in Winter Park canceled

Winter Park closes streets for fall event to help boost business

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The City of Winter Park announced Wednesday it will temporarily suspend its socially-distanced Festivities Weekends in its downtown area for February and March.

Leaders decided to cancel the events, citing the increased infection rate of COVID-19.

City leaders and the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Recovery Task Force have hosted socially-distant weekends for the past four months to provide outdoor entertainment and dining options in a safe environment during the pandemic. To expand outdoor dining and sales options, the city would close certain streets.

Officials said they took into consideration feedback from merchants and a review by the Economic Recovery Task Force.

The task force recommended pausing Festival Weekends as a precaution and re-evaluating the state of the pandemic in April.

City leaders will revisit the issue on April 6.