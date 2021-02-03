Val Demings open to running for office outside of U.S. House

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., gives her opening statement during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. Demings is among the women Joe Biden is considering for his vice presidential running mate. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – U.S. Rep. Val Demings hinted she is open to serving in public office beyond the U.S. House of Representatives.

During an interview with News 6 anchor Ginger Gadsen, the congresswoman expressed her intent to remain in public service, seemingly open with any opportunities that come her way.

“I will continue to do what I have always done when I make decision(s) about next moves. I will go where I believe the need is greatest,” she said.

Demings is serving her third term representing District 10 in western Orange County, which includes Orlando. Her name gained national attention after being on President Joe Biden’s shortlist for Vice President. Demings also served as a House impeachment manager during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial.

As the former Orlando Police Chief has gained notoriety, there is interest in seeing what she’ll do as midterm elections come up in 2022.

“Is it too early to talk to you about 2022? You know that the word is you are going to run against Marco Rubio,” Gadsen asked the congresswoman.

“I was vetted for VP last year and ran for re-election last year and re-elected by 65% of the vote for my third term and I’m pretty doggone excited about that,” Demings said. “I don’t just talk about public service, I am a public servant.”

Demings, not formally denying plans to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, said she chooses to serve where she could make an impact.

“I don’t pick the easiest road or the smallest challenge,” she said. “I go where I am needed and where I can fight the greater battle.”

The congresswoman said though she would consider other opportunities, the decision is not only her’s to make. She will refer to her loved ones and look to her faith.

“Just as i made the decision to become a law enforcement officer, made the decision to run for congress, whatever my next move is -- I will seek god’s guidance about it,” she said. “We’ll decide whether that’s in the House or move to a different place. Whatever that is, I’m going to give it everything that I have.”