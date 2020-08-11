Rep. Demings says Biden/Harris ticket can put America back on track

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Rep. Val Demings said the Joe Biden Kamala Harris ticket can put America back on track.

Biden announced on Tuesday on social media saying Harris will be his running mate.

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

Demings was a finalist to be Biden’s running mate.

“For a little girl who grew up poor, Black and female in the South to be considered during this process has been an incredible honor. I feel so blessed. To see a Black woman nominated for the first time reaffirms my faith that in America, there is a place for every person to succeed no matter who they are or where they come from,” Demings said in a statement.

Demings said the Biden/Harris ticket can save the economy and expand access to health care.

"I will continue to work to make the American Dream an attainable reality for every person in our country, and continue the struggle for a more perfect union. To that end, I am excited to do everything in my power to ensure that on January 20th, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States."

The presidential election will take place on Nov. 3.