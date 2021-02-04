SpaceX targeting this weekend for next Starlink launch

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The hopes of two launches in under five hours and then two within two days have been dashed with the latest SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch delay.

The private space company is now targeting Sunday at 4:31 a.m. to liftoff with its 19th batch of Starlink satellites, part of its global internet constellation.

SpaceX was targeting Thursday, then Friday of this week for the rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center launchpad 39A but to allow for some more preparation time that has shifted to Sunday morning.

Already the company sent up another batch of about 60 satellites early Thursday morning after 1 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Another 60 satellites will launch now launch Sunday from KSC.

SpaceX said in a tweet that it’s hoping to launch another round of Starlink spacecraft as long as the 45th Space Wing approves the range and it can get the rocket nose cone offloaded from a recovery boat and in place to go catch more rocket hardware at sea.

SpaceX reuses its rocket boosters and quite often the fairing halves that make up the rocket nose cone. The California-based company uses a small fleet of vessels to land the boosters or “catch” the fairings.

The forecast for Sunday’s launch window has not yet been posted by the 45th Space Wing.

When it happens, this will mark the fifth SpaceX liftoff since Jan. 1.

Kate Tice, a SpaceX senior engineer, said during Thursday’s launch livestream the company continues to roll out coverage to more areas as it launches more satellites.

“The team will continue to push toward near global coverage of the populated world in 2021,” Tice said.

SpaceX launched its “Better Than Nothing Beta” program last year for the Starlink network that is available in parts of the U.S. and Canada. According to the website, the company is expecting latency to improve from around 20 to 40 milliseconds to 16 to 19 milliseconds by this summer.