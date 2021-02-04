Will it rain during the Super Bowl?

This Sunday there is a chance rain will once again be falling during the game as it is played in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. – The Super Bowl is almost here.

This year the big game is back in Tampa.

Normally temps are in the low 70s for a high, and Tampa is in the home stretch of the dry season.

Is there a chance that the Super Bowl could actually be the “Soggy Bowl” this year?

In a word, yes.

How many Super Bowls have been played in the rain?

Just one.

Super Bowl 41 in Miami from Feb. 4, 2007, was played in the rain.

During the Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears game, almost an inch of rain fell in four quarters of play.

The game is famous for being the first Super Bowl win for Peyton Manning, and for the halftime performance of Prince singing Purple Rain in the downpour.

This Sunday there is a chance rain will once again be falling during the game as it is played in Tampa.

The losing quarterback was former Florida Gators qb Rex Grossman.

This Sunday there is a chance rain will once again be falling during the game as it is played in Tampa.

The temps will max out around 73 degrees in the early afternoon on Sunday. The dying front will stall. Rain chances will be about 50% before game time and drop off as the kickoff approaches at 6:30 p.m.