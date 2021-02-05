Central Florida retailers gearing up for Super Bowl weekend

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Retailers in Central Florida are preparing for a busy weekend in the lead up to Super Bowl 55 in Tampa.

Workers at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Lake Mary ordered additional Tampa Bay Buccaneers merchandise after the team secured its place in the big game last month.

“We got the NFC champs gear over here with the hats and shirts. So, there’s been a lot more excitement obviously,” store director Steve Ketelaar said.

The company has also pre-ordered Bucs championship merchandise in the event of a Tampa Bay win.

“We’ve got this whole flat bed and that’s Super bowl champ shirts for when they win,” Ketelaar said. “So, we’re ready and we won’t put that out until Sunday night. That will go out if they win and we’ll be ready to help the customers get their gear.”

Sheelah Doyle bought a Buccaneers pennant at the store Friday and said she’ll return if her team comes away with a Super Bowl win.

“Tom Brady, he’s classic. Greatest of all time, taking it back to Tampa. I’m excited,” Doyle said.

All six Academy locations will have official Super Bowl Champs locker room gear for sale when each store opens Monday at 9 a.m.