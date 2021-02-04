Based on manatee, other animal predictions we have no idea who will win Super Bowl

It’s almost time for the big game, and everyone wants to know who will win the Super Bowl, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Kansas City Chiefs.

For early predictions, local animal rescue groups turned to Florida’s cutest animals to see what they thought.

But based on their predictions, it’s anyone’s game.

[TRENDING: Injunctions filed against girl slammed by deputy | SpaceX launches satellites | OK to dream: Snow in Florida?]

Nicholas the dolphin, shown in the video at the top of the story, picked the Kansas City Chiefs. According to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Nicholas has correctly predicted the last six major sporting events.

Ad

While Nicholas was definite in his answer, the other set of animals were torn with their choices.

The Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota put its manatees and otters to the test.

Hugh the manatee, with a selection record of 6-6, picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win, while his fellow manatee Buffett, who has a record of 10-2, picked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jane the river otter has a record of 1-0 and went for the Buccaneers, while her friend Pippi, who has a record of 0-1, selected the Chiefs.

It’s a house divided at the Mote Aquarium.