Cocoa family of Tampa Bay Bucs player to watch Super Bowl in Tampa

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean's cousin Shequanda Kimbrough and her son Casen are ready to cheer him on this Super Bowl Sunday.

TAMPA, Fla. – Two weeks ago, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean walked of the field as an NFC champion.

This Sunday, Jamel’s cousin, Shequanda Kimbrough, and her son Casen are rooting for a Super Bowl championship.

The family says Dean is very excited for Super Bowl LV.

Dean, one of the fastest players in football, was a player for the Auburn Tigers and the Cocoa Tigers.

“He’s got a little nerves, but he’s ready to go out there and win,” Kimbrough said.

Dean’s success is a also a win inspirationally for the family.

Seventeen-year-old Casen plays football too and like his big cousin he is also a cornerback.

“I want to be just like him and try to work hard as much as he does,” he said.

From Lambeau Field to Tampa Bay, the cheering will continue on this home field when Dean’s cousins have the family over, watching the big game and rooting for the kid from Cocoa to reach the pinnacle of pro football.

“We’re ready to have a good time the whole weekend and this is where the party’s going to be. We’re ready to make a scene on Sunday,” Kimbrough said.