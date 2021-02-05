Former Brevard jail tech brought meth in for inmate she had sex with, sheriff says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County Jail corrections technician was arrested Friday after a months-long investigation during which investigators determined she was bringing drugs into the jail and having a sexual relationship with an inmate, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

Ivey said the investigation began in October 2020 when corrections officers were trying to determine how drugs, including methamphetamine, were getting into the jail facility. Ivey said investigators were able to determine that a corrections technician, Jaleena Dixon, 28, was helping bring contraband into the facility.

“As the investigation continued, we learned that other contraband had been brought, a cellphone, and both of them had actually had sex up in the control room as a result of her actions,” Ivey said of the relationship she is accused of having with an inmate.

Dixon is accused of bringing drugs and a cellphone into a detention facility, sexual misconduct between an employee and an inmate and possession of meth. She was arrested on a warrant Friday and booked into the same jail where she was previously employed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The current inmate, Kqamane Brown, 24, involved with Dixon also faced new charges. He was previously incarcerated on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child and drug possession. He now faces the same charges as Dixon and remains in the Brevard County Jail.

Ivey said the drugs Dixon is accused of bringing into the jail were then given to Brown and he attempted to sell it to other inmates.

“I’m disgusted by it,” Ivey said. “When you have somebody that comes in and is not only bringing contraband into our facility but putting our team members at risk because of their actions, putting the reputation of our agency, you know, at risk it’s disgusting.”

Ivey said the suspect had been employed with the sheriff’s office as a corrections technician since March 2020 and was fired Oct. 2, 2020 when the investigation began.

A correction technician is a civilian position that works with sheriff’s office corrections officers. She worked in the control room at the jail that overlooks the facility. Inside the control room, technicians can control doors and see inmate activity on monitors. Ivey said investigators determined Brown and Dixon had sexual relations in the control tower when he was brought up to the second floor for other reasons.

Dixon brought in a cellphone, which was one of the ways she communicated with Brown, according to Ivey.

The sheriff said it appears the suspects briefly knew each other outside of the jail but developed their relationship in the jail.