One person dies in crash on I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning along I-95 in Brevard County.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 117, near Palm Bay Road, at 9 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

A witness told investigators a Toyota Camry was speeding and lost control, hitting a van and then leaving the roadway, according to a news release.

Troopers have not said which vehicle the victim was in nor have they given the victim’s identity.

As of 10:45 a.m., only one northbound lane in the area is open to traffic.