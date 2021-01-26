Brevard County plans to expand COVID-19 vaccination locations

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Unanimously and without debate, Brevard commissioners believe the county is ready to expand its COVID-19 vaccination sites.

This month, the health department in Viera has given 12,000 vaccines to seniors.

Now, the county will partner with its three major hospital systems and a private contractor to eventually administer the vaccine at an additional five locations countywide.

Health First would administer the vaccine at two sites in Central and South Brevard County.

Parrish Medical Center would administer the vaccine at one site in North Brevard County.

Rockledge Regional Medical Center/Steward Family Hospital would administer the vaccine at two sites in Central and South Brevard.

The county’s public safety director, Matt Wallace, said this would increase county vaccinations to 18,500 a week, but that would only begin when the supply can finally meet the demand.

The health department is averaging shipments of 2,400 vaccines a week and it does not make new appointments without new supply confirmed.

The county’s communications director said the demand is just as great as a month ago when the first appointments were scheduled.

“We’re barely scratching the surface as far as getting those vaccines in arms,” Don Walker said. “We’ve got to have the vaccines, though.”

Walker said the DOH is averaging 800 to 1,000 shots a day.

Patients who enroll for the county’s text alerts are notified when more appointments open up.

This week’s new appointments filled up in eleven minutes.

About getting the second shot, the county said the health department does have those vaccines available.

So everyone waiting on their second vaccine appointment, should not have to reschedule.