1 dead when vehicle strikes tree near Christmas

One person was killed when a vehicle hit a tree near Christmas.

CHRISTMAS, Fla. – One person was killed early Thursday when a vehicle struck a tree in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 4:10 a.m. on Colonial Drive east of St. Nicholas Avenue near Christmas.

FHP spokeswoman Lt. Kim Montes said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eastbound Colonial Drive was partially blocked in the area but the roadway has since been cleared.

No other details have been released.

