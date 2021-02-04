1 dead when vehicle strikes tree near Christmas

CHRISTMAS, Fla. – One person was killed early Thursday when a vehicle struck a tree in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The fatal wreck was reported at 4:10 a.m. on Colonial Drive east of St. Nicholas Avenue near Christmas.
FHP spokeswoman Lt. Kim Montes said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Eastbound Colonial Drive was partially blocked in the area but the roadway has since been cleared.
No other details have been released.
UPDATE: SIngle vehicle removed from tree line— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) February 4, 2021
EB Colonial Drive in Christmas
- right lane closed
- no travel delays
- Fatal Crash pic.twitter.com/LzuN2JUWkA
* HAPPENING NOW *— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) February 4, 2021
- FATAL CRASH -
E Colonial Drive x Hodges Blvd
(Christmas)
- Confirmed Fatal Crash
- Use extreme caution in this area#Orange #Crash #Thursday pic.twitter.com/1R3Qcvd0a6