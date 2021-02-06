Police respond to shooting in northwest Orlando, man rushed to hospital

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in northwest Orlando on Friday, according to police.

Police said around 10:16 p.m. officers responded to a call for assistance from the Orlando Fire Department.

The fire department said crews on the 4500 block of Lake Martin Lane heard several gunshots.

This is about one mile south of Orange Blossom Trail and it is just east of Pine Hills Road.

Investigators said police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they got to the scene.

Authorities said the victim is in critical condition.

Officers said they do not know who the shooter is and the shooter left the scene in an unknown vehicle.