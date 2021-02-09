6 suspects in custody after double fatal shooting on New Year’s Day in Kissimmee, police say

From top left to bottom right: 25-year-old Edward Corcino, 21-year-old Jeffreyn Corsino, 21-year-old Fernando Baez-Soto, 24-year-old Sagrario Rivero, 22-year-old Roger Regojo-Torres and 31-year-old David Fernandez

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Kissimmee police say they’ve arrested six suspects and are looking to take a seventh into custody in connection with a double fatal shooting on New Year’s Day.

Records show 24-year-old Dennis Woodward and 27-year-old Jeremy Nicholas were found dead around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 1 at 2221 San Vittorino Circle.

Few details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

On Tuesday, police said they’d taken 25-year-old Edward Corcino, 21-year-old Jeffreyn Corsino, 21-year-old Fernando Baez-Soto, 24-year-old Sagrario Rivero, 22-year-old Roger Regojo-Torres and 31-year-old David Fernandez into custody on two counts of homicide and one county of home invasion each.

Andro Rodriguez (Kissimmee Police Department)

A seventh suspect, 27-year-old Andro Rodriguez, is wanted on identical charges but has not been taken into custody. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous and also noted that his hair is blond now.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.