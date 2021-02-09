Men hurt in random I-75 shooting while heading to Super Bowl out of hospital

OCALA, Fla. – Two men are out of the hospital after they were hurt Thursday in a random shooting along I-75 in Ocala while on their way to the Super Bowl, police said.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the southbound lanes of I-75 near exit 350. An officer found four men inside silver 2013 Honda CRV, two of whom had been shot several times, according to the incident report.

The group was traveling from Auburn, Ala., heading toward Tampa for the Super Bowl when the shooting occurred, police said. Investigators believe the shooting was a random attack.

The men told officers that another vehicle passed them and began to shoot at their SUV. The men described the car as possibly a black or dark-colored sedan, police said.

The shooting victims, one who was driving and the other who was in the front seat, were taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, but the men, both 20, have since been released. The driver was hit three times and the passenger was shot once, according to the report.

The other two men in the backseat, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old, were not hurt in the shooting, police said.

So far, police have not offered any information on who might be responsible for the shooting.

The Ocala Police Department is asking anyone with information that could help investigators with this case to call Detective B. Sirolli at 352-369-7183.