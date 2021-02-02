Ocoee police to share update on double fatal shooting outside Aldi

The Ocoee Police Department will share an update on the fatal shooting outside an Aldi on Colonial Drive.

Officers said the family members of Blanc and Pierre will be at the update, which will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said when officers responded to the shooting around 3:39 a.m. on Jan. 16, they found three men shot inside a Nissan Altima.

Investigators said 20-year-old Kerry Pierre and 23-year-old Jamy Blanc were killed. The third victim Kens Fregiste, 19, was badly hurt in the shooting.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Prior to the shooting, the victims were last seen in the Ocala area near exit 358 along I-75, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160.