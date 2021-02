ClickOrlando.com initially reported that the shooting was near Apopka. We apologize for the error.

OCOEE, Fla. – A 41-year-old woman was shot and killed late Sunday in Orange County, according to sheriff’s officials.

The shooting was reported around10:55 p.m. at the Avenue Apartments off Vizcaya Road near Ocoee.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was shot and taken to a hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, deputies said.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.