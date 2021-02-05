Shooting on I-75 leaves 2 injured, police say

OCALA, Fla. – Two men were injured Thursday when their vehicle was shot at on Interstate 75, officers said.

According to a news release, the shooting happened near mile marker 350 on I-75 southbound just before 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they met four men and noticed that their vehicle had been shot at several times.

The men told officers that they were traveling south toward Tampa when another vehicle passed them and began to shoot at their vehicle.

The men described the car as possibly a dark black or dark-colored sedan.

“Two of the males in the vehicle being shot at were struck by bullets,” investigators said. “Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The Ocala Police Department is asking anyone with information that could help investigators with this case to call Detective B. Sirolli at 352-369-7183.