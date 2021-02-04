Man arrested in deadly shooting near Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies arrested 19-year-old Travone Jermal Simmons who is accused of shooting and killing a man near Apopka Sunday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Simmons fatally shot 26-year-old Deantae Holmes.

Simmons was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder charge and booked into the Orange County Jail.

The fatal shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on East 17th Street off Old Apopka Road.

The 26-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.