Health First gives Valentine’s Day packages to 160 seniors in Melbourne

Packages included arts and crafts, puzzles

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

A bunch of seniors in Brevard County received a nice surprise to start Valentine’s Day weekend.
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A group of seniors in Brevard County received a nice surprise to start Valentine’s Day weekend.

Health First associates gave gifts to 160 seniors at the Trinity Towers South in Melbourne.

“I appreciate it. It’s always fun to get goodies,” resident Diana Denzel said.

This is the second year Health First shared gift packages with Trinity Towers South.

“It gives us something to look forward to,” Denzel said.

The packages included breakfast, arts and crafts and crossword puzzles.

