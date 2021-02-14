Single vehicle crash shuts down part of I-4

An early morning crash on I-4 killed one person and shut down part of I-4, police said.

According to the Orlando Police Department, the crash happened around 7:16 a.m. Sunday on eastbound I-4, between Conroy and John Young Parkway.

Officers said that the passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

I-4 was shutdown for about four hours while first responders investigated the crash. Police were encouraging drivers to choose an alternate route.