AdventHealth adjusts visitor policy as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline

ORLANDO, Fla. – AdventHealth has announced updates to its visitor policy for health facilities in Central Florida.

The policy now allows two visitors per day, per patient. Visitors may now leave and return on the same day. However, AdventHealth stressed visitors must be the same two people per day, according to a news release.

The hospital system said it updated its policy after noting coronavirus-related hospitalizations have steadily declined at their facilities over the last few weeks. AdventHealth said in a press release its operation is “business as usual, without restrictions on procedures.”

Details of the updated visitor policy are:

Patients who are not suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 are allowed two visitors per day.

Pediatric patients are allowed two visitors per day, regardless of COVID-19 status.

End-of-life patients, regardless of COVID-19 status, may have two visitors at a time, with a maximum of six visitors per day.

Non-COVID-19 patients may receive a clerical visit in addition to two visitors per day.

The health care system said the updates are in accordance with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and go into effect Tuesday.

All visitors must still wear a surgical or loop mask when in an AdventHealth facility and will be temperature checked when they enter those buildings. Visitors must also comply with social distancing, hand hygiene and any other PPE requirements throughout the duration of the visit, according to the health care system.

For specific information on visitation hours, AdventHealth asks visitors to call the facility it plans to visit beforehand as visiting hours may change.