2 arrested after man killed during shootout between vehicles in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shootout between vehicles in Orlando on Monday, according to police.

Francisco Bonilla and Alonza Kenneth Smith are facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Jonathon Williams.

Police said officers responded to the 6400 block of Shader Road around 5:30 p.m. on Monday after a report of a shooting.

Once officers got to the scene, Williams was found unresponsive in one of the vehicles involved, according to investigators.

Investigators said officers attempted CPR on the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said they took Bonilla into custody without incident on Tuesday and Smith was arrested on Thursday.

Police said Bonilla and Williams used to be coworkers and the shooting stemmed from a dispute, possibly over drugs.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.