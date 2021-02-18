Brevard elementary school avoids lockdown after receiving threatening message

The National Retail Federation's ninth annual Organized Retail Crime Survey states that while shoplifting has dropped slightly in the U.S. over the past year, it's still a big problem.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County elementary school was targeted in a vague threat phoned in, officials said.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis Carroll Elementary School received multiple voicemail messages Wednesday evening.

According to deputies, office staff received the calls and said after the threat was made, another call came in saying that it was a joke.

Authorities said all threats were taken seriously and an investigation was completed.

“The individuals were quickly identified and appropriate disciplinary actions have been taken,” officials said.

One of the suspects was taken home by parents to meet with deputies, while another two others were apprehended before entering the school.

School officials said that at no time was the school on shelter-in-place or lock-down.

“There was never a threat to students or staff during this incident,” officials added.