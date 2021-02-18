Vaccination site in The Villages moved to Sumterville

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The vaccination site that was located on Wedgewood Lane in The Villages has moved to Lake-Sumter State College.

The change happened this week after rain flooded the original site over the weekend.

Debbie Grosh and her husband drove to Wedgewood Lane on Thursday then found out through an email about the new location.

“Well they sent us an email and gave us Wedgewood Lane, we went there this morning, and we went a half hour early just in case and you can see the field was all muddy and everything, you couldn’t really do it there,” Grosh said.

Lake-Sumter State College, located on 1423 CR 526A, is 16 miles away from Wedgewood Lane which may not be convenient for some seniors.

“We understand the inconvenience to the folks in The Villages, but it’s actually for area residents so some may be inconvenient, and some may say hey this is better for me now,” Terence Ramotar with Global Medical Response said.

Ramotar explained no appointments were impacted during the sudden move and that they continue to hand out 1,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine a day.

Last month, health officials were forced to shut down the site due to lack of supply which left hundreds of seniors with appointments on hold.