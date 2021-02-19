$750,000 bail set for man accused of shooting gun near Ocala elementary school

A $750,000 bond was set for the man accused of shooting a gun near an Ocala elementary school, according to police.

OCALA, Fla. – A judge set a $750,000 bail for a man accused of shooting a gun near an Ocala elementary school in September, according to police.

Ocala police said 18-year-old Vonkeith Barnes was arrested Thursday.

Barnes is facing several charges including possession of a gun by a delinquent felon, discharge of a gun within 1,000 feet of a school and discharge of a gun from a vehicle.

On Sept. 28, officers responded to a shooting call near Dr. N. H. Jones Elementary School while class was in session, according to police.

Investigators said they were actively searching for Barnes in this case and were able to find him Thursday at the Ocala Place Apartments.