WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Officials in Seminole County said an SUV crashed into two homes Sunday morning.

According to firefighters, the crash happened around 8:49 a.m. near 310 Edgemon Avenue in Winter Springs.

Officials said the driver hit two homes and a parked car during the collision.

The driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Both houses were evacuated, no one was injured inside either home.

News 6 has reached out to Seminole County authorities for more information.