Barnett Park coronavirus testing site to remain open through March

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One of Orange County’s busiest community COVID-19 testing sites will remain open throughout the month of March, according to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Previously, county officials said the site at Barnett park would remain funded and operational through at least Feb. 28. On Monday, Orange County Government’s Health Services got the go-ahead to continue offering free testing through the end of March.

[TRENDING: Car flies off I-4 in Orlando | Meet bone cancer survivor who will be youngest American in space | United engine blows apart during flight]

Ad

“Some good news here is that we will keep the Barnett Park open for free testing through March the 31st,” Demings said Monday during a county news briefing. “As you all know, we have said that we were intending to close that testing site at the end of this month, however we’re going to keep it open, through at least March 31.”

The site is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers both rapid and PCR virus tests.

If demand is high, the entrance to the site may close early on some days to accommodate all the cars in line.

For more information on coronavirus testing visit ocfl.net/testing.